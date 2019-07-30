1 killed, 1 hurt in Wood County crash

One person has died and another is hurt after a car crash in the Town of Rome.

The Wood County Sheriff's Department says deputies were called to the scene on State Highway 73 around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. At the crash, crews determined a single car was driving eastbound when it tried to make a turn at 7th Drive, but hit a driveway embankment and went airborne. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, another was taken to a hospital with undetermined injuries.

The Town of Rome Police Department has shutdown Highway 73 between County Road U and Oak Street, as it works to reconstruct the crash and investigate the scene.