Man pronounced dead after being thrown from bike

One man is dead after being ejected from his bike south of the village of Stockholm in Pepin County.

Pepin County Sheriff’s Office says the bicyclist has been identified as Leslie Miner, 72, of Elk River, MN.

Investigation shows the male rode his bike onto the rumble strips along the roadway, after the rumble strips, witnesses said the bicyclist regained control of his bike but continued into the ditch where he was ejected from his bike.

Officials say Miner was wearing a helmet and an autopsy has been ordered to see the cause of death.

This happened Saturday around 10:30 a.m. on State Highway 35.

