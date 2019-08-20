1 person died days after boating accident in La Crosse

After a boating accident in La Crosse, one man refused medical treatment and later passed away.

La Crosse officials say 41-year-old Scott Halvorson reported minor injuries after the Aug. 17 boating crash, then was hospitalized from undiagnosed injuries the day after. On Aug. 19, officials were notified that Halvorson had died.

La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office says Halvorson was traveling downstream from the French Slough into the East Channel when his boat collided with a boat being operated 53-year-old Keith Matush.

Law enforcement says two boats collided on the East Channel and French Slough around 3 p.m.

The collision is still under investigation.

