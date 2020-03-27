1 person flown to hospital with unknown injuries after crash on Highway OO

One person was flown to a hospital with unknown injuries after a crash happened this morning on Highway OO.

Lake Hallie Police Chief Cal Smokowicz says a semi was hauling cars for an auto show when a car crossed the center line and hit the semi head on,

Smokowicz says the driver of the car, 40-year-old man from Elk Mound, was flown to the hospital with unknown injuries. The semi driver was not hurt.

The eastbound lanes of Highway OO have been blocked off while crews respond, and will likely be closed until noon.