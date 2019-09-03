1 person in hospital after Eau Claire stabbing

One person is in the hospital after a stabbing that took place in Eau Claire Monday morning.

Eau Claire Police Department says an adult male had multiple stab wounds to the neck and shoulders after getting into a fight.

The victim told police he had gotten into a physical fight with 28-year-old Michael Alexander earlier in the night. Witnesses said after the fight Alexander left the area and returned later with a knife, stabbing the victim several times.

Police located Alexander and have arrested him.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing and the victim is expected to recover.

