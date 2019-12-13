1 shot at container plant outside Atlanta; suspect sought

Updated: Fri 9:20 AM, Dec 13, 2019

(AP) - A company says someone walked into a container plant outside Atlanta and shot one of its employees.

There was a heavy police presence at the scene of an active shooting in Conyers, Ga, on Friday. (Source: CNN)

A statement from Dart Container Corp. says the shooting happened around 7 a.m. Friday and the building has been evacuated.

Rockdale County Sheriff's spokesman Deputy Lee Thomas says the man injured in the shooting was taken to a hospital, but he didn't know the extent of the injury.

He says deputies believe the person who fired the shots has left the plant and they're looking for them.

Nearby schools were put on lockdown as a precaution.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
