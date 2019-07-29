10 people hurt after deck collapses in Barron Co.

PRESS RELEASE:

Barron County Structure Collapse

At 4:39PM on July 28th 2019, the Barron County 911 Center received reports of a structure collapse with several injuries in the 2600 Block of 17th Avenue, Rice Lake. Upon arrival, emergency crews advised the 2nd floor outdoor deck had collapsed, causing multiple people to fall over 10 feet.

Five patients were transported by ambulance to Mayo Hospital in Barron and Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake, in addition to five patients driving themselves to both hospitals in personal vehicles to be checked out. All patients were non-critical and stable at the time of transport.

Responding agencies included Lakeview Medical Center EMS, Mayo Ambulance, Emergency Services of Barron County, Wisconsin State Patrol, Barron County Sheriff’s Department.

Mike Judy, Director

Office of Emergency Services

Barron County Sheriff's Department