10 years since missing person case opened in Polk County

Wednesday marked ten years since a Polk County woman was last seen.

According to Polk County Sheriff’s Department, then 21-year-old Rose Marie Bly left her St. Croix Falls residence on Aug. 21 2009 and was believed to be heading to Cushing. Her car was found five days later in a Grantsburg parking lot.

The Sheriff’s office says since that day they have interviewed more than 150 people and received over 200 tips regarding her disappearance.

The Violent Criminal Apprehension Program says Bly, at the time of her disappearance, was 5 feet tall weighing 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has two red cherries tattooed on her right ankle. Her ears and navel are pierced.

Officials say in an effort to bring this case back into the spotlight, the Sheriff’s office will be making an announcement Friday at 1 p.m.

