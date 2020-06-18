100% tobacco retailer compliance in Eau Claire County

Since July 2019, local youth have worked with the Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention and WI Wins to conduct compliance checks at tobacco retailers throughout Eau Claire County. 100% of retailers that were checked passed their compliance checks by checking ID’s and refusing sales to minors. These checks are performed as part of a collaboration with the Eau Claire City-County

Health Department and local law enforcement.

Wisconsin Wins is a science-based, statewide initiative designed to decrease youth access to tobacco products. According to the CDC, most cigarette smokers get started before they even turn

18, which is why it's so important to prevent tobacco sales to minors. 1,800 Wisconsin youth become new daily smokers each year, according to The Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids. Most tobacco

products are bought in convenience stores, gas stations and grocery stores where the industry focuses the majority of its marketing efforts.

Eau Claire retailers helped prevent youth from accessing tobacco products by complying with tobacco laws.

There are free resources available on WITobaccoCheck.org for tobacco retailers.

These resources help train responsible retailers to follow the law, avoid costly fines, and keep tobacco out of kids' hands -

especially new, candy-flavored tobacco products that are marketed to appeal to youth. When tobacco retailers make the choice to say no, what they are really saying no to is tobacco's deadly addiction. We

thank tobacco retailers for checking IDs and for keeping tobacco out of the hands of the youth.

