100 people sick in salmonella outbreak linked to pre-cut melon sold at Target, Walmart, elsewhere

The recalled products include pre-cut watermelon, honeydew melon and cantaloupe. (Source: CNN)
Updated: Sat 3:09 AM, Apr 13, 2019

(CNN) - Nearly 100 people from nine states have gotten sick in a salmonella outbreak.

Pre-cut melon sold at Whole Foods, Kroger, Target, Walmart, Trader Joe’s and other stores is now being voluntarily recalled due to the possibility of salmonella contamination.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Food and Drug Administration made the announcement Friday.

The recalled products include pre-cut watermelon, honeydew melon and cantaloupe.

They were packaged in clear, plastic clamshell containers and sold under various brands.

They were distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

A full list of the recalled products is available on the FDA website.

If you think you may have some, the FDA says don't eat it - you should throw it away.

Symptoms of salmonella usually begin 12 to 72 hours after consuming the bacteria.

The symptoms including diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus