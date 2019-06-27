$10,000 reward offered in 2018 Wisconsin pawn shop burglary

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is working with the Ashland Police Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) to find information on a pawn shop burglary in Ashland that occurred in 2018.

ATF is offering a reward for information of up to $5,000 that will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $10,000.

According to officials, on July 30, 2018 a masked person broke through a window of Bay Area Pawn, opened a gun display case and loaded more than 30 firearms into a bag. Some of the stolen firearms were recovered late last year in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Anyone with information can call 1-88-ATF-GUNS (283-4867) or email ATFTips@atf.gov

