100th birthday celebration held for Eau Claire man

A local man celebrated a major milestone Tuesday - turning 100!

Vern Mathison was born in 1920 on a farm in Woodville.

He now lives in Eau Claire, and friends and family took time to stop by Mathison's home to wish him a happy 100th birthday.

Mathison served in the Army Air Corps, and he was a radio operator stationed in the Philippines during WWII.

At 100, Mathison says he's just glad to still be alive.

He says the celebration was nice, but he was looking forward to taking his afternoon nap.