10th annual Big Rig Show

The 10th annual Eau Claire Big Rig Truck Show wrapped up in Chippewa Falls on Sunday.

The event ended with an awards ceremony where there was a Kid’s Choice Award, People’s Choice Award and a Trucker’s Choice Award. Event goers said that their favorite big rig was the Green Bay Packers Kenworth owned by Mary Peterson Norton of Knapp. Organizers like founder Terry Biddle, say they have a hard time picking a favorite.

"It is hard to say," said Biddle. "There is so many favorite cool things and you may have made up your mind and then five minutes later someone comes and gives you a big hug and says, oh man I’m glad you did such and such."

New this year was a demolition derby which organizers say featured over 40 cars. Over 3,000 people came out to watch the derby. Biddle said that the planning is already in the works for next year's event.

