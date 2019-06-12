10th annual Grad’s Good Choice Giveaway

Prestige Auto Corporation hosted their tenth annual Grad’s Good Choice Giveaway Thursday night in Eau Claire.

A hundred high school seniors qualified for the event by graduating and attending their school’s all-night party.

Seventy students attended the event, where they competed to win a one-year lease to a new 2019 KIA Soul or a pre-owned KIA Sportage, provided by Prestige Auto Corporation.

Every student who attended received prizes and enjoyed the food and festivities.

Alyssa Slowiak from Memorial High School was the Grand Prize Winner of the night. Alyssa chose the Kia Sportage. Prestige Auto says she is excited to use the vehicle next year as she furthers her education at CVTC.

Grace Woodford from Memorial won third place and Landon Massey from Memorial won second place.

