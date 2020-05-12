115th Fighter Wing salutes healthcare workers, first responders

Healthcare workers and first responders from around the area were honored with a flyover from the Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing.

The four, F-16s are part of Operation Resolve, showing recognition to frontline workers across the country.

Just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, the jets flew over Eau Claire near HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.

The jets are stationed out of Madison, and started the flyover Milwaukee.

In all, 17 communities were part of the flight - including Eau Claire, Marshfield, La Crosse, and Tomah.