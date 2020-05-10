115th Fighter Wing shows support during COVID-19 pandemic with flyovers

The 115th Fighter Wing would like to pay tribute to all of America’s heroes, including health care workers and first responders who have tirelessly supported communities across Wisconsin during the COVID-19 pandemic response. The 115th Fighter Wing will perform a flyover with four F-16 Fighting Falcons, over the skies of Wisconsin on Tuesday, May 12.

The flyover is part of Operation American Resolve, a nation-wide campaign, designed to show appreciation for the thousands of heroes on the frontlines, as well as the brave citizens and neighbors who have been battling and supporting the COVID-19 response. The locations and times are listed in the attached photo and are subject to change due to weather conditions:

“The 115th Fighter Wing is proud to serve our state and nation, especially during times of emergency, and we are excited to be able to show our gratitude to our partners and heroes in our communities, said Col. Jon Kalberer, 115th Operations Group commander. “To further this, some of the pilots performing the flyover have spouses who work on healthcare teams. We think it is especially important to recognize their effort by having their spouse perform this outreach of support, in honor of Military Spouse Appreciation Day, which was on May 8th. Coming together during times of uncertainty is the American way, and the reason that citizen Airmen in the Air National Guard serve. We want to show our support for that effort, as we are all in this together.”

This flyover will be accomplished as part of a regular training and proficiency mission. These training missions are required for pilots to maintain currency and remain up to date on qualifications, and the accomplishment of a flyover meets training requirements for the practice of arriving at a location at a precise time.

“Thank you to all of the medical personnel, truck drivers, grocery store workers, first responders and the countless citizens who have come together to support the COVID-19 response,” said Col. Erik Peterson, 115th Fighter Wing commander. “We wish we could fly over every community impacted by this pandemic—but just know that the Wisconsin Air National Guard is proud to serve with all of you -- our neighbors, friends and communities.”

Residents in the areas designated above should view the flyover safely from home, while maintaining all social distancing recommendations and guidelines set forth in the “Safer At Home” order. They should not travel to hospitals or other public locations to gather in large groups to watch this event. Viewers of the event are encouraged to tag @115thFighterWing on Facebook, or use the hashtags: #AirForceSalutes, #AFFlyover

