12 community members apply to fill ECASD Board seat

The Eau Claire Area School District says it's received 12 applications for its current board of education vacancy.

The vacancy was created after Joe Luginbill recently stepped down. The full board will review the applications and vote to approve an appointment.

The individual selected will serve until the next election in April 2020.

The individuals submitting applications to fill the vacancy are Kerrie Ackerson, Tyler Bahr, Chris Bell, Erica Christensen, Phil Lyons, Sarah McCracken, Tom Meyer, Karen Peikert, Lisa Pronschinske, Erika Schorbahn, Karla Svedarsky, and Michelle Vorpahl.

The Board will consider the action to appoint a new member at its regular meeting on Monday, December 2. The new member’s duties would officially start December 4.