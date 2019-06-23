12-foot gator that had been hit by truck captured on Florida interstate

It was later euthanized due to the severity of its injuries. (Source: Vaughan Gators, LLC)
Posted:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A trapper in Florida has seen his fair share of alligators, but the one he captured on Interstate 10 was one of the biggest.

News outlets report that the gator was about 12 feet long (3.66 meters), weighed about 463 pounds (210 kilograms), and was causing a real hazard for drivers.

Trapper Broderick Vaughan says the reptile was stunned and walking in circles after being hit on the snout by a truck earlier this month.

Tallahassee Police and Florida Highway Patrol closed the exit for hours while the gator was safely removed. It was later euthanized due to the severity of its injuries.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus