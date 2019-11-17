Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release holds 12th annual Hootenanny

A local animal rehab organization is holding a fundraiser to make sure they can continue to help injured and displaced animals this winter.

Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release held its 12th annual Hootenanny at the Lake Hallie Eagles Club. 30 local musicians provided live music for the event, which also included a silent auction, bake sale and a wet bar. Founder Patti Stengel is well known in the Chippewa Valley for her work with wildlife. She said the best part about caring for animals is when it’s time to let them go.

"I think it's the release, that I’ve helped something. They come in, they love you, they adore you, and they look at you as mom. As time goes on, I acclimate them from a pet carrier or cage to the outside cages. They hate me when they leave. That makes my day because I know they have a chance to survive."

Stengel said they are at around 900 animals for the year and usually average around a thousand.

