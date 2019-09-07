12th annual Farm City Days educates the public

All things farm-related were on display today for community members.

The 12th annual farm city days was held at Denmark dairy in Colfax, Wisconsin on Saturday.

UW extension Dairy Manager, Mark Hagedorn, says the event bounces between three counties every year.

"This event rotates from Eau Claire County to Chippewa County, this year it is in Dunn,” Hagedorn said. “Next year it will rotate back into Eau Claire County."

UW Extension Agricultural Agent, Katie Wantoch, says the event helps educate people on the farming process.

"Denmark Dairy owned by Dennis and Mary, Mandy and Karl Kragness, are willing to show their farm and what they do here,” Wantoch said. “It also allows people a chance to see what they usually don't see driving by at 55 mph."

Hagedorn says that it is important for people to see how their food makes it to their table.

"This is a really nice platform to be able to show young and old alike, where their food comes from,” he said.

The family friendly event featured a petting zoo that included a dwarf cow, educational displays, and a hay ride tour of the dairy farm.

Denmark Dairy owner, Karl Kragness, says that the tour is one of his favorite parts.

"We have wagon rides going on and there is people in line waiting to get on as we speak, so that's exciting to see that kind of stuff,” Kragness said. “People coming out from the local community and even further away is also refreshing to see.”

Kragness says the event is aimed at getting the younger generation interested in farming.

"I feel there is a lot of opportunity in this industry and involving the youngest generation is in our best interest,” he said. “It might give them an experience where they might come back someday and look at all of the areas in our industry that can apply to the future of their potential agricultural industry."

While the event was open to the public Saturday, on Friday, the farm hosted several school aged children to give them a farm education.

"Yesterday we had a little over 500 3rd and 4th grade children out to tour and spend a day at the farm,” Hagedorn said.

Hagedorn says next year's Farm City Days will be held in cooperation with Farm Technology Days, making it a wholesome three day event for families.