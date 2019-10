The 12th annual Troops Care Package Drive is asking for food, personal care items, fun items and monetary donations for their 2019 supporting of the troops.

Items can be dropped off at the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley locations, Leinenkugel’s Leinie Lodge or all McDonell Area Catholic Schools by Friday Nov. 8.

The items collected will create care packages for the troops, just in time for the holidays.