12th annual UW-Stout event celebrates the Hmong New Year

The Hmong New Year is being celebrated Saturday in Menomonie.

The 12th annual Hmong Stout Student Organization's celebration is complete with traditional dancing, singing and even a volleyball tournament - a sport that's popular in Hmong culture.

There is also a fashion show with traditional Hmong clothing and a ball toss game called "pov pob.”

The event was open to the public, students, and staff.

Organizers say Hmong New Year is a time to meet new people and celebrate culture.

The event not only celebrates the start of a new year but also honors ancestors and spirits from the Hmong culture.

