An Elk Mound man was charged today with his 12th offense of operating while intoxicated.

The complaint was filed in Eau Claire County Court against 60-year-old Keith Bondie.

It alleges authorities found Bondie in his truck at a gas station.

They say Bondie admitted to having several beers about two hours earlier, and a preliminary breath test showed him to be three times above the legal limit.

Bondie is being held in the Eau Claire County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.