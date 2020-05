Two 13-year-old's were taken to a Red Wing hospital after an ATV crash happened Sunday, May 24.

Pierce County Sheriff's Office says a 13-year-old from Hager City was headed east on 290th Avenue when he stopped at a stop sign. Another 13-year-old from Prescott did not see the driver in front of him stopping, and rear ended the ATV, causing it to overturn.

Both juveniles were wearing protective equipment, according to officials.