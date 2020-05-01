138 UWEC employees to take consecutive day furloughs

University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire's Chancellor James Schmidt addressed the university's response to COVID-19 and the different budgeting challenges there may be.

Schmidt says that 138 employees from multiple departments will be taking consecutive day furloughs, some of which are set to start next week. He went on to say that these furloughs will help save an estimated $318,604.

Additional departments are looking at options for potential furloughs that could be determined in May.