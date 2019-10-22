13th Annual Steak & Burger Dinner supports Boys & Girls Club

Kids and adults came together at The Florian Gardens in Eau Claire Tuesday night for more than just a good meal.

The 13th Annual Steak & Burger Dinner was held for the Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley.

This was a special evening where the club showcases its members to the community.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Boys & Girls Club's Lee & Mary Markquart Center in Eau Claire.

"At every table, there's six adult guests and there's two club members. So, that's the really fun unique part about this event. The adults and the kids get to interact and learn about each other. It's really a great time," said Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley CEO Ann Kaiser.

WEAU was a sponsor of the dinner.