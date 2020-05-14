142 individuals tested for COVID-19 in Thorp

On Wednesday, May 13, the Clark, Chippewa, and Taylor County Health Departments and Emergency Management hosted a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) drive-thru testing event at Thorp High School.

The event was attended by residents from several different communities. Overall, 142 individuals were tested for COVID-19. Immediately following the event, the Wisconsin National Guard drove specimen samples to the lab for analysis. Notification of test results will be done as quickly as possible once results are received.

“This event would not have been possible without our partners. We can accomplish great things through collaboration,” said Brittany Mews, Clark County Health Department Director/Health Officer. “We

would like to extend a sincere thank you to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin National Guard, Thorp School District, Thorp Police Department, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Clark County Highway Department, Chippewa County Highway Department, and City of Thorp Public Works Department, and other individuals who made this event possible.”