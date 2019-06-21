14th parent pleads guilty in college bribery scheme

Actresses, CEOs arrested in nationwide college admissions cheating scam / (MGN)
By  | 
Updated: Fri 1:37 PM, Jun 21, 2019

BOSTON (AP) — A former insurance executive from California is the 14th parent to plead guilty to participating in the nationwide college admissions bribery scheme.

Authorities say Toby MacFarlane paid $450,000 to get his children admitted to the University of Southern California as fake athletic recruits. MacFarlane pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in Boston federal court Friday.

MacFarlane, of Del Mar, California, is a former senior executive at a title insurance company. Prosecutors have said they'll recommend 15 months in prison.

Other parents who have pleaded guilty in the case include "Desperate Housewives" actress Felicity Huffman .

Among the parents fighting the charges are "Full House" actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli.

