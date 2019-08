The 13th annual City-Wide Thrift Sale took place on Aug. 2 in Eau Claire.

This year’s donated reached more than $15,000. Each year, the donations benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, with a check presentation planned for Aug. 14 at 2 p.m.

According to Azura Memory Care, this brings the total raised to nearly $150,000 through Azura’s sale.

Over 65 thousand pounds of remaining items have been donated to Goodwill and Hope Gospel Mission.