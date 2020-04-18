16-year old flown to Gundersen Health System with serious injuries after crash in Town of Wheatland

A two vehicle injury accident on April 17th 2020 just prior to 11:00pm. The accident occurred on Bishop Rd just north of Gilman Rd in the Town of Wheatland.

The southbound vehicle driven by Quinton Nies lost control cresting a hill and struck the northbound vehicle driven by Ryan Gottbeheat. Nies was pinned and had to be extricated by the Wheatland Fire Department. Gottbeheat complained of no injuries. Nies was flown by Gunderen Air to Gundersen Health System with serious injuries. Both driver's were wearing their seatbelts and airbags were deployed in both.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.

