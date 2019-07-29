16-year-old wins $3 million as champion of the Fortnite World Cup

Updated: Mon 12:52 PM, Jul 29, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — All those hours playing video games have paid off for a 16-year-old.

Kyle Giersdorf, age 16, wons $3 million in Fortnite tournament held in New York City. (Source: KYW)

Kyle Giersdorf, of Pottsgrove, Pennsylvania, racked up the most points and won $3 million as the first Fortnite World Cup solo champion. The competition took place Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Giersdorf says "words can't explain it." He goes by the name "Bugha" when competing.

Some 40 million players competed for a chance to play in the finals, which was narrowed down to 100 contestants from 30 countries.

The tournament offered $30 million in cash prizes.

In second place, 24-year-old Harrison Chang, of the United States, won $1.8 million.

The duo competition was won by 17-year-old David Wang, of Austria, and 16-year-old Emil Pedersen, of Norway. They'll split the $3 million prize.

