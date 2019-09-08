16th annual Cleghorn Harvest Festival raises money for local Lions Club

Cleghorn, Wisconsin held its 16th annual harvest fest on Sunday.

The event was hosted by the Cleghorn Lions Club and featured a car show, a kid’s zone, live music, and a softball tournament game.

Organizers with the Lions Club say that the event helps raise money for the many local causes that they support throughout the year.

According to Lions Club member, Kevin Myren, the event is family oriented and offers several opportunities to get the whole family involved.

"It's a great community event,” Myren said. “We've got kids games and other stuff going on. It is family oriented. We've got a lions club of 75 members plus that support and put this event on with other volunteers, so it's just a great event."

The Cleghorn Lions also auctioned off a car donated by Chilson Motors and that money will also go straight back to the community through the Lions Club.

They raised $2,300 from the car and there was also an auction for a quilt made by a local resident that went for $900.

