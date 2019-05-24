17-year-old charged in Clark Co. after reported threat of school shooting

A 17-year-old Neillsville teen has been charged with making terroristic threats after reportedly threatening a school shooting.

According to a criminal complaint, Darrin Loberg made threats towards Neillsville High School, saying he was going to shoot people at the school on May 17. Another student told officers about it.

The complaint says he initially started talking about it months prior, during a conversation about the Columbine Shooting. He reportedly told another student he had a list of students he was going to shoot.

The complaint goes on to say that Loberg said he was trying to create fear among other students who had picked on him.

He is due back in court at the end of June.

