17th Annual Oktoberfest logo features Glockenspiel

One local community is already gearing up for a fall event celebrating German heritage.

Thursday, members of the Oktoberfest Planning Committee in Chippewa Falls unveiled this year's event logo.

The logo features the Glockenspiel performers.

This year marks the 17th Annual Oktoberfest in Chippewa Falls, which is scheduled for September 20, 21 and 22 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

This year's logo is designed by Tom Coushman. He's a member of the planning committee and a performer in Glockenspiel.

"I came up with this idea thinking maybe we'd use it on stickers or buttons we can hand out during the show, but it kind of escalated into maybe we can use it for a bigger use, maybe posters or whatever. But I submitted it as a logo, and it was selected," said Tom Coushman.

He says it took about 20 hours of work to finalize the design, which is meant to resemble each member of Glockenspiel.

You can see the group in action at Oktoberfest in September.