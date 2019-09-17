18 people charged in 2 violent robberies in Minneapolis

By  | 
Updated: Tue 7:43 PM, Sep 17, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eighteen people are charged with various counts in connection with two violent robberies in downtown Minneapolis.

A violent robbery caught on camera shows multiple suspects ambushing a man in Minneapolis. (Source: Minneapolis Police Department/CNN)

The defendants range from 15 to 27 years old. One man is charged in both attacks.

In the first robbery, surveillance video shows about a dozen people beating and kicking a man on Aug. 3 outside Target Field. They stomped on him and ran over him with a bicycle.

The second incident happened Aug. 17 after a man left a downtown bar. He told police he was using his phone when he was surrounded by people who tried to take his wallet. He was kicked and punched until he was unconscious and later diagnosed with a concussion.

Police say these defendants were a factor behind an uptick in downtown robberies. Robberies have dropped significantly since their arrests.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
