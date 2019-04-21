18-year-old arrested for OWI with 16-month-old in the vehicle

An 18-year-old man was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence with a 16-month-old child in the vehicle.

On Saturday around 11:45 a.m. Micheal Thomas Green, 18, of Milwaukee was pulled over by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for traveling 86 mph in a 70 mph zone. The trooper conducted a field sobriety test and arrested Green for operating while under the influence of a controlled substance, first offense with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16.

Green had one adult passenger in the vehicle along with a 16-month-old child. Green was arrested and taken to the Eau Claire County Jail.