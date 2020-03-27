18-year-old charged with causing child to view/listen to sexual activity

An 18-year-old from Ettrick has been charged in Jackson County.

Court records show Christian Lebakken has been charged with exposing a child to harmful material and causing a child under 13 to view/listen to sexual activity.

The criminal complaint says the victim’s mother told law enforcement that Lebakken was chatting with her 13-year-old daughter. The victim told officials Lebakken was sending her videos of “his privates”. She continued to tell them how she did not like the videos and felt scared.

Lebakken’s next court date is scheduled for June 22.