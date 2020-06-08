18-year-old charged with taking hostages and armed robbery

An 18-year-old has been charged with armed robbery, taking hostages and other counts in Jackson County.

Court records show Treyton Laufenberg,18, has been charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery, taking hostages- release without bodily harm and conspiracy to commit misdemeanor theft.

The criminal complaint says a victim told law enforcement that Alwoods Corner Store in Black River Falls was robbed. Jessie Blankenship is also mentioned in the complaint.

Officials were told Laufenberg and Blankenship showed up at a house looking to get high and showed "a lot of money", according to the complaint.

Laufenberg is scheduled to appear in court for an initial appearance on July 6.