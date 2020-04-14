18-year-old enters guilty plea after $12,000 of product stolen from hemp business

An 18-year-old has entered a guilty plea in Eau Claire County court Tuesday.

Court records show Dillon Schaaf pleaded guilty to a felony charge of burglary- building or dwelling. Schaaf also entered a guilty plea to amended counts of theft (<$2,500) and operating a vehicle without consent-passenger.

In October, Schaaf and Damon Triebold were both charged in Eau Claire County court. The criminal complaint shows $12,000 of merchandise was stolen from Hemp Evolution in July.