An 18-year-old Chippewa Falls man has been taken into custody after high speed chase.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says Dalton Johnson was taken into custody after law enforcement used radar to see he was driving 93 mph on Friday around 11:31 p.m.

The chase continued five miles where speeds continued to be 80-100 mph before Johnson went into the ditch south of Dallas.

Fitzgerald says he is being held at the Barron County Jail.