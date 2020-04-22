18th annual Oktoberfest in Chippewa Falls postponed to 2021

The Chippewa Partners Board has decided to postpone the 18th annual Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest to September 17-18, 2021.

“This was not an easy decision,” said Tasha Weiss, Programs Director at the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. “Although this decision comes with a heavy heart, we felt this was the best decision as we look at the health and safety of our community, vendors, volunteers, entertainers and staff.”

This decision was ultimately made due to the impacts of COVID-19, and the unknown timeline for current Safer at Home orders. Due to the likely slow and careful reintroduction of large gatherings during the Badger Bounce Back Plan, it is currently not feasible to continue moving forward with planning for our event in 2020.

“For 17 years, Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest has been providing a family fun, German Heritage event in the Chippewa Valley. Each year, over 30 groups volunteer their time along with the entertainers and vendors to work and make our event a success. Their health and safety, along with that of our community, is very important to us,” said Weiss.

The 18th annual Oktoberfest will be held September 17-18, 2021.