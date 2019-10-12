18th annual West Wisconsin Railroad Show reignites the "magic" of trains

On Saturday, a local train show reignited the magic of trains in the community.

The 18th annual West Wisconsin Railroad Show was held at the YMCA Indoor Sports Center, with several hundred people in attendance.

Even though we don’t see trains nearly as often as we used to, attendees say they see trains as one of history's greatest engineering accomplishments.

With more than 25 vendors ranging from small scale trains to large scale trains, attendees were able to see the kings that once ruled the railroad.

There were vendors selling model trains, displaying their massive model train displays, and even presentations on the history of trains.

Organizers say trains still marvel people of all ages with their size, color, and power being the main attraction.

"Trains just have that magic appeal,” said Mike Zaborowski of the West Wisconsin Railroad Club. “The size of the engine, the power, the speed, the Colors, the work. So I think that resonates, even today with the youth. They get it, it’s a working machine and it's just magical when it's barreling down the tracks."

If you missed the show today, you still have an opportunity to go and see all of the train operating layouts.

The show will also be open Sunday, from 10 a-m to 4 p-m at the Eau Claire YMCA indoor sports center.

Admission is $6 for adults, $3 for ages 6-16, and children 5 and under get in for free.