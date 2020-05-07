19-year-old Eau Claire man charged with recklessly endangering safety, accused of shooting

A 19-year-old Eau Claire man has been charged in court after a woman was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound.

Court records show 19-year-old Ethan Channell has been charged on second degree recklessly endangering safety- use of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.

The criminal complaint says people who were at the residence told investigators that Channell was waiving a gun around. Channell said he didn't sh0ot anyone and that he only shot into the floor.

Eau Claire Police say Channell fired the bullet from a handgun into the floor of the home and it traveled through the floor and hit the woman who was in the basement.