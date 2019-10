A 19-year-old is hurt after a motorcycle crash Thursday morning in Dunn County.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says it happened just before 11 a.m. on Interstate 94 at exit 52.

That's where I-94 links with U.S. Highway 12 and Highway 29.

An initial investigation shows the unnamed male lost control of a motorcycle he was driving and crashed.

No other vehicles were involved.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital. No word on the extent of his injuries.