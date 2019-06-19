19th annual "Juneteenth" celebration held in Eau Claire

June 19th is known as “Juneteenth”, the day in 1865 when former slaves in Texas were the last to learn the war had ended, and they were free.

Juneteenth celebration held in Eau Claire

That moment in history was marked Wednesday evening in the Chippewa Valley.

The 19th annual area Juneteenth celebration was held at Carson Park.

The Uniting Bridges Organization hosts the event, and says this is the second largest Juneteenth celebration in Wisconsin behind Milwaukee.

"Juneteenth celebrates freedom. It celebrates achievement against the odds, and it celebrates the fact that freedom and justice for all are meant to be for all of us and are not limited by skin color, race or gender in the United States”, says Selika Ducksworth-Lawton, President of Uniting Bridges. “We are all citizens."

