1st transgender pro boxer becomes new face of Everlast

Updated: Mon 12:28 PM, Sep 30, 2019

(CNN) - The first transgender boxer is now the face of boxing brand Everlast.

Everlast picked Patricio Manuel for its 'Be First' campaign. He won his first professional boxing match as a transgender fighter in December. (Source: Everlast/CNN)

The company picked Patricio Manuel for its "Be First" campaign.

Manuel said he decided to transition from female to male while recovering from a shoulder injury.

He was shunned by his trainers and gym and had to fight boxing commissions for the right to participate in the sport.

Manuel won his first professional boxing match as a transgender fighter in December.

Everlast said Manuel is now a part of a new crop of trailblazers and is following in the footsteps of iconic boxers like Jack Dempsey and Sugar Ray Robinson.

