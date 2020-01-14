2 Altoona School District representatives to be recognized in Madison as "Hometown Heroes"

Two representatives of the Altoona School District are set to be recognized Wednesday in Madison as "Hometown Heroes."

Alan McCutcheon, the Altoona School District's Director of Special Education and Pupil Services, and Melissa Martin, a special education teacher in Altoona, were both nominated by state representative Jesse James.

The nod comes from the pair's work in rolling out Altoona’s "Think Tank Program".

It's designed to keep special education students in a learning environment while being able to constructively deal with their disabilities.

