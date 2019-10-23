2 Eau Claire women each charged with 31 counts of animal mistreatment

Two Eau Claire women have both been charged with 31 counts of animal mistreatment after Eau Claire Fire & Rescue was dispatched for a welfare check at their residence.

Court documents show 50-year-old Sheri Perez and 53-year-old Joan Schmitz have both been charged with 28 counts of mistreating animals, one count of improper animal shelter space- intentional, and two counts of intentionally or negligently providing improper animal shelter sanitation standards.

Officials noted in a criminal complaint that they were able to smell ammonia from the opposite side of the road. A civilian service employee noted the living conditions were deplorable. Urine and fecal material had been sitting, eating away at the wood on the floor of the home.

The criminal complaint says 20 cats and eight dogs were seized. The animals were then taken to Northside Animal hospital where they were examined and determined that all the animals were infested with large amount of fleas.

A veterinarian said most of the animals had secondary bacterial infections of the skin, ears and feet. Dr. Menard from Northside Animal Hospital said he determines the conditions of these animals were found in was complete neglect of care which would have taken months or years to develop.

Schmitz and Perez are both set to be in court Dec. 4 and are each out on $500 signature bond.

