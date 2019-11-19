2 US service members killed in chopper crash in Afghanistan

The names of the two service members killed in the crash are being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete in accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy. (Source: Gray News)
By  | 
Updated: Tue 11:09 PM, Nov 19, 2019

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The U.S. forces in Afghanistan in a statement says that two U.S. service members have been killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan.

The statement says Wednesday that the cause of the crash is under investigation, however preliminary reports do not indicate it was caused by enemy fire.

It added further that in accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the names of the service members killed in action are being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
