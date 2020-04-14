2 area companies make prototype to help with pain from wearing masks

While masks are being worn all over the county there may be on small problem with wearing them all the time

Advanced Laser in Chippewa Falls has made a prototype to help relieve some of the pressure that may be on ears.

The prototype clips behind the head to help alleviate discomfort of the mask on the ears.

Advanced Laser partnered with Schmidt Prototypes in Menomonie to help make an injection mold to lessen the time it took to make the molds.

The molds used to take 20 minutes, and now they only take 10 seconds.

John Walton with Advanced Laser says this product is a great way to give back to the community.

"What we do in our everyday job has nothing to do with this health crisis and being able to give back just a little bit, a little bit of time and effort I think is worth it. you know you try and be a good corporate citizen and this is a small way we can do that."

Advanced Laser is donating all of the ear savers they produce.

